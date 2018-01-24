Las Cruces newborn who was allegedly abused by parents, has died

LAS CRUCES, N.M.(KRQE)– Police say a pair of 19-year-old parents shook their newborn daughter to death when she wouldn’t feed or stop crying.

Parents Caricia Ceballos and Marcus Minnick allegedly shook their 7-week-old daughter which resulted in fatal injuries.

The baby was found to have bleeding in the brain, hemorrhaging in both eyes and rib fractures.

The child, who was also malnourished, died Tuesday.

Both parents are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors say they will argue that it was intentional which would make them eligible for a life sentence.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps