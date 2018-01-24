Las Cruces newborn who was allegedly abused by parents, has died

By Published: Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M.(KRQE)– Police say a pair of 19-year-old parents shook their newborn daughter to death when she wouldn’t feed or stop crying.

Parents Caricia Ceballos and Marcus Minnick allegedly shook their 7-week-old daughter which resulted in fatal injuries.

The baby was found to have bleeding in the brain, hemorrhaging in both eyes and rib fractures.

The child, who was also malnourished, died Tuesday.

Both parents are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors say they will argue that it was intentional which would make them eligible for a life sentence.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s