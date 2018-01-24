Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A nice afternoon ahead of us with light winds, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the 40s and 50s in most locales – near to just above average for this time of year. High pressure sliding overhead will shut out any shot at rain or snow.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb with highs 2°-4° warmer than Wednesday – expect widespread 40s, 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate over the region with no showers expected. Biggest concern weather-wise will be increasing fire danger over the Northeast Plains (low humidity + breezy/windy conditions)..

FRIDAY: An incoming cold front will begin to cool temperatures over the far northwest while kicking up the winds statewide. Unfortunately, this looks to be a dry front with the storm itself staying too far north to see anything in the way of significant rain or snow. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s for most under a mostly to partly sunny sky.