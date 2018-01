Temperatures will continue to warm up this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. The high quickly pushes to the east on Thursday, opening the door for a storm system to move toward the state. Unfortunately, the storm will mostly pass to the north and lack moisture. So don’t expect many showers. The bigger story will be breezy conditions Friday, along with some cooler air heading into the weekend. Temperatures will quickly rebound heading into early next week.

