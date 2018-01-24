John Hyde to remain behind bars, ruled ‘incompetent’ to stand trial

By Published:
John Hyde
John Hyde

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled the man who killed five people, including two Albuquerque Police officers, will stay locked up.

John Hyde has been in the state mental hospital in Las Vegas for the last 12 years after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Police say one morning in 2005, Hyde killed a Department of Transportation worker, and then went into a motorcycle shop and killed two employees.

APD says he then ambushed two officers as they tried to take him in.

The judge says after reviewing his mental health evaluations, Hyde is incompetent to stand trial and poses a danger to the community.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s