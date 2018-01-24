John Hyde to remain behind bars, ruled ‘incompetent’ to stand trial

Related Coverage Competency of local killer John Hyde back on the table

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled the man who killed five people, including two Albuquerque Police officers, will stay locked up.

John Hyde has been in the state mental hospital in Las Vegas for the last 12 years after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Police say one morning in 2005, Hyde killed a Department of Transportation worker, and then went into a motorcycle shop and killed two employees.

APD says he then ambushed two officers as they tried to take him in.

The judge says after reviewing his mental health evaluations, Hyde is incompetent to stand trial and poses a danger to the community.

