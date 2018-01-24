January 24th Morning Rush: Court of Appeals set to hear arguments in teen killer case

1. The Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments in the case of the teen killer who murdered his parents and three siblings. His two other siblings are now fighting his upcoming release. Nehemiah Griego was 15-years-old when he ambushed his family in 2013, saying he was frustrated with his mom. In 2016 a children’s court judge ruled he would be sentenced as a juvenile, saying Griego could be rehabilitated. He is set to be released when he turns 21 in March. His two sisters say an early release will prevent healing and closure for the family. Wednesday’s hearing will determine if the case is sent back to children’s court for review.

2. An Albuquerque mother is suing the city after an Albuquerque Police officer slammed into her and her two kids, killing her son. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash and says Officer Jonathan McDonnell was responding to a call and traveling up to 80-miles per hour, double the speed limit. He then went through a green light and slammed into the families car. The officer was on a Priority 1 call about a teen threatening people with a machete, but the suit states the call was downgraded when store employees told dispatchers the teen was leaving.

3. A nice afternoon ahead of us with light winds, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

4. The city says parking along Albuquerque Rapid Transit in Nob Hill is still free, despite some parking meters not displaying a sign saying so. In 2016, the city promised free two-hour parking along Central from Broadway through Nob Hill, until the ART construction wrapped up. The city’s now putting the parking meters back in along Central, which is causing the confusion.

5. There is a flu clinic is happening in front of the Roundhouse Wednesday. It starts at 9 a.m.and will run until 1 p.m. People will be given a same-day flu shot voucher allowing them to get a flu shot for free, without an appointment.

Morning’s Top Stories