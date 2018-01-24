Jaleel Scott hopes to turn heads at 2018 Senior Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Stand out New Mexico State Receiver, Jaleel Scott is participating in this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Day two of practices wrapped up on Wednesday and during that practice Jaleel was seen taking passes from Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, and with his 6-foot-6, 215 pound frame, the dynamic wide out is garnering interest.

He is known for his ability to go deep as the receiver and had 541 deep pass receiving yards, which marks seventh most among FBS wide outs. Scott also believes his ability be efficient in the red zone will also get him more looks.

Scott was a junior college guy that ended up at New Mexico State, and he is showing that hard work and dedication can pay off.

“Coming from a smaller school a lot of scouts want to see if I can play with the top guys, and I feel like at the end of the day football is football. Regardless of who you are going up against, you still have to showcase your talent every Saturday. This is a chance to show all of the guys from New Mexico State or the smaller schools, that if you work hard you can be here one day,” Jaleel Scott told a reporter affiliated with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Practices will wrap up on Thursday, with the 2018 Senior Bowl Game going on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. That game will kick off at 12:30 pm MT and will be shown on the NFL Network.