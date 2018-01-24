Frozen pipes cause major damage to irreplaceable texts

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Some important history may have been lost. A pipe broke inside of the campus union at Eastern New Mexico University and all the water soaked some very special books.

According to Debbie Lang, special collections librarian, Librarians at ENMU came back from winter break to “a pipe burst in the men’s bathroom on the first floor and it flooded and went into the ceilings.”

She said the ceilings caved in over two of the special collections rooms. Those rooms held thousands of books and collections, many of which are irreplaceable.

“The Mexican antiquity books. I don’t think those can be replaced,” she said.

The collection of nine books dating back to the 1700s is worth thousands of dollars and would be a huge loss for the library. There’s another item they’re very worried about.

“The other thing that is irreplaceable at this point is the student newspaper from the beginning of the New Mexico Junior College to the present,” said Melveeta Walker, ENMU librarian.

The papers date back to 1934 and are the only known archive of its kind. In an effort to restore the items, they are being flash frozen.

“The moisture goes from the solid frozen state to the evaporative state without ever going through the liquid state,” Walker said.

The process isn’t cheap. The total estimated damages for recovery and carpet replacement total more than $120,000, but right now money isn’t their focus, history is.

“It’s a really valuable archive for us to go back and look at what happened a long time ago and look back at what happened yesterday,” Walker said.

The restored books should be coming back to the university in the next few weeks. They hope to find other copies if they can’t be restored. It may not be so easy to do that if the newspaper is too badly damaged.

