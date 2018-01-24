Former corporal accused of peeping in teen girl’s window claims it wasn’t him

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Sandoval County Corporal Ventura Salas has already pleaded no contest to peeping in a teenage girl’s window, but outside court Wednesday he claimed it’s not him.

When asked if he admits to being the person caught on surveillance video, Salas responded, “No, I do not.”

However, neighbors still don’t buy it.

They believe Salas is the man caught on camera peeping into the window of a 16-year-old girl in July 2016. Even Salas’ wife said in the criminal complaint she was upset because of the similarity between her husband and the man in the video.

KRQE News 13 told Salas his former neighbors said he and his family moved out of the neighborhood after KRQE News 13 aired surveillance video of the man. Salas still wouldn’t admit to him being the man on the video and refused to comment.

In 2012, investigators found more than 700 sexual pictures of women under 18 on his work laptop. Months before, he was accused of criminal sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl. However, It appears no charges came out of those accusations.

Salas was also charged in 2007 for peeping into the window of an adult female. Those charges were dropped.

Meanwhile, in this most recent case Salas is only facing a petty misdemeanor. Salas could face a fine and up to 90 days in jail, but he won’t have to register as a sex offender.

Neighbors don’t understand why Salas isn’t being charged with a felony. The answer, is because of what he did and saw when he allegedly looked into that window.

The victim’s father said his daughter was never unclothed at any point during that night. Under New Mexico law, in order to be charged with voyeurism, the offender must see “intimate areas” of the victim.

The 16-year-old’s father wants a harsher sentence than what’s on the table.

“I’m sad. I mean, a lot of people are angry in the neighborhood and they would like to see him prosecuted,” the girl’s father said.

Salas will have a chance to respond to the accusations at his sentencing. The 16-year-old victim and her family will also have the chance to share their story in court.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

