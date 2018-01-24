Court of Appeals to hear arguments in teen killer case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, the New Mexico Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the case of the teen-killer who murdered his parents and three siblings.

The hearing will look at Attorney General Hector Balderas’ appeal, asking that the case of Nehemiah Griego be sent back to children’s court for review.

Griego is set to be released when he turns 21 in March.

He pleaded guilty to the 2013 killing of his parents and three younger siblings when he was 15-years-old. He said he did it because he was frustrated with his mom.

In 2016, a children’s court judge ruled he would be sentenced as a juvenile, saying Griego had shown he is receptive to psychological treatment and could be rehabilitated.

AG Hector Balderas doesn’t believe Griego can be rehabilitated and filed the appeal saying Griego showed no remorse and will be a danger to society.

Griego’s sisters say such an early release prevents healing and closure for their family. Others have said they also fear Griego’s release.

Oral arguments are scheduled here at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Since his sentencing, Griego has spent the past two years getting treatment from CYFD.

Secretary Monique Jacobson says she’s fighting to change the law that prohibits her from discussing such cases to make sure teen killers have gotten the help they need.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps