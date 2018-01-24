BioPark re-evaluates projects funded by tax payers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Millions of dollars are rolling into the BioPark from the new tax, and the Master Plan shows a long list of projects that are supposed to be getting done, but aren’t.

That doesn’t mean the work won’t get done though. The head of the BioPark says they are re-evaluating what they do and when. The BioPark Master Plan came out before voters signed off on the new BioPark tax in 2015 to pay for it all.

Some of the goals of the Master Plan to be completed in 2017 included doubling the size of the seal and sea lion exhibit and sprucing up the home for the Mexican Grey Wolves — but they’re still just visions for now.

“I’m excited to see the Mexican Grey Wolf Conservation Facility,” zoo visitor Jeffrey Salazar said.

“And the people mover, too. I think that’d be pretty cool,” Marcus Quintana of Albuquerque said.

However, those projects will have to wait, even though they are projects that were supposed to be finished in 2017, according to the 20-year, $225-million Master Plan.

“Nothing is behind schedule or delayed more than you would expect with a construction project,” ABQ BioPark CEO James T. Allen said.

A look at the 116-page Master Plan shows a long list of projects that were supposed to be in the pipeline last year.

Only some sidewalk and utility work were done, and the $12 million penguin exhibit is nearly complete and already paid for.

So why aren’t we seeing the other construction projects as the $15-million a year tax keeps pouring in?

Allen said the BioPark is re-evaluating its priorities and rearranging all the timelines as it goes.

“Mexican Grey Wolf Conservation Facility — that was a thought at this time — it didn’t rise up to the top of our list yet,” Allen said.

Instead, the zoo just finished and opened a $500,000 playground and are nearly done with the $1 million elephant barn expansion and administrative office upgrades, all of which are not on the Master Plan but use BioPark tax dollars.

As for what projects are next, they’re still in the planning phase to upgrade the Asia and Australia exhibits and do more infrastructure work.

Allen said they will work on updating the plan on the city’s website to more accurately list what’s going on.

Officials have said without the Master Plan, annual attendance is expected to drop, but having it could bring in an extra few hundred thousand guests a year — to a little over 1.5 million.

