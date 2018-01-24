Bernalillo County may be one of 23 jurisdictions in violation of federal immigration policy

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice is calling out Bernalillo County again. Wednesday, the county was one of 23 cities, counties and states receiving letters from the DOJ making sure they are following immigration law.

This is the second time the county has received this request from the DOJ. The county sent the feds a letter last November explaining their policy.

In this demand, the DOJ is threatening to subpoena the 23 jurisdictions around the country that may be violating federal policy.

In March 2017, Bernalillo County Commissioners passed an immigrant-friendly resolution in part to prevent county dollars from being used to investigate anyone’s immigration status.

District Five Commissioner Wayne Johnson said the policy doesn’t allow for things like a 48-hour ICE hold and notification when someone’s immigration status is question in at MDC, the county-run jail.

“I take issue with the county attorney’s opinion in this case but his job is to actually defend the county no matter how stupid we may be. In this particular case we are violating the law in my opinion,” said Johnson.

The DOJ has also threatened to cut off millions of dollars in grants to so-called sanctuary cities and counties because many of the clauses within those grants require cooperation with federal policy.

These letters from the DOJ are part of President Trump’s immigration reform. The county has by Feb. 23 to respond.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps