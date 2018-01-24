Bernalillo County DA launches community Q&A sessions on crime

Related Coverage Governor to back District Attorney’s requested budget increase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque faces a major crime problem, the Bernalillo County District Attorney is doing something the office hasn’t traditionally done in years by asking to hear from you.

DA Raul Torrez is hosting a series of new community forums looking to take questions from people across Albuquerque.

The forums come as lawmakers are weighing whether to give the DA’s Office millions more in funding to tackle crime in the city.

“Some of the most consequential decisions effecting the safety of this community are being made in Santa Fe right now,” said Torrez in an interview with KRQE News 13 Wednesday.

Torrez is asking for a nearly $5.5 million budget bump in response to Albuquerque’s crime problems. During his first year in office, Torrez has argued that the office is understaffed and underfunded.

“We’ve tried to make it very clear that we have half the crime, and we get 26 percent of the appropriated monies for prosecutors,” said Torrez. “That isn’t fair to the citizens of this community.”

Meanwhile, Torrez says he understands the community is “frustrated.”

“I know people are really frustrated about what they’re seeing inside the criminal justice system, and I want to make sure that we’re available and I’m available,” said Torrez.

In response, Torrez is launching his office’s first effort to hold community forums to hear exactly how people feel about crime.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the DA’s Office’s second forum will take place at Jefferson Middle School near Girard and Lomas boulevards. The forum will take place in the school library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Torrez says the two hour session is an invitation for any community member to get answers from the DA about crime.

“Just to give people a sense of what kind of progress we’re making and where we’re going and what the plan is,” said Torrez.

The DA’s Office says its also planning more of the discussions to take place in all corners of Albuquerque to make sure everyone has a chance to have their voices heard.

“We’re trying to cover the entire county and the entire jurisdiction, so if anyone who has a question they would like some answer, they are invited to attend and can participate,” said Torrez.

He hopes the community will get engaged as lawmakers weigh the state budget. So far, lawmakers are only recommending a $900,000 increase funding for Torrez’s office. Just a fraction of what the DA is asking for, in order to hire more prosecutors.

“Decisions right now are being made in Santa Fe about whether or not this community deserves more,” said Torrez.

Another community forum has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, in northwest Albuquerque. That forum will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the West Mesa Community Center at 5500 Glenrio Road NW. That location is off Coors Boulevard, near John Adams Middle School.

To read more about the DA’s schedule for future community forums, click here.

