Backyard Farming Series at Gutierrez-Hubble House

Get ready for spring-time growth at the Gutierrez-Hubble House this weekend.

Bernalillo County continues their backyard farming series with a weekend of events geared around preparing seeds for planting. Diane Reese and Brett Bakker stop by the studio to share details on what metro residents can learn at this free event Saturday.

Sunday, Bakker will host an old-fashioned slideshow on native seeds that flourish in the Land of Enchantment.

While the events are free, you are asked to RSVP at Bernco.gov.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living