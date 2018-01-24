Animal Humane NM Partners with ‘Geeks Who Drink’

Get your ‘geek’ on for a good cause, Wednesday at Boxing Bear Brewing.

Geeks Who Drink, the nationwide trivia phenomenon, will be raising funds to benefit Animal Humane New Mexico. Use your vast knowledge of trivia to help homeless pets while enjoying a delicious craft beer. Gather your friends and form a team of 4 to 6 for an evening of friendly competition. The recommended “buy in” donation is $5 per person. Fox New Mexico strongly encourages you to drink responsibly.

If you want more information about our pet of the week, Lioness, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living