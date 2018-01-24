Albuquerque will play host for NMSU Football Celebration on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Fresh off of making history after ending a 57 year bowl drought, the New Mexico State Football team will be in Albuquerque on Thursday Jan. 25, to celebrate their victory. The team already held their Las Cruces celebration on the last Saturday, but the team will now get to enjoy their victory with the fans of Albuquerque.

The event will be held at the Nativo Lodge, which is located at 6000 Pan American Freeway in Albuquerque. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and in attendance will be Head Coach Doug Martin, NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia, and many more.

There will be food and a cash bar at the event.