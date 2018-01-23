Suspected carjacker arrested after leading APD on chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected carjacker was arrested after leading Albuquerque police on a chase.
The Albuquerque Police Department says an officer spotted a stolen car Tuesday morning near San Pedro and Centra.
The officer tried to stop it, but 37-year-old Tomasaour Thaaer and his passenger took off, leading them to an area near Zuni.
Police used a spike belt to stop the car.
APD says the car belonged to a woman who reported she had been carjacked two weeks ago near Carlisle and Comanche.
