Suspected carjacker arrested after leading APD on chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected carjacker was arrested after leading Albuquerque police on a chase.

The Albuquerque Police Department says an officer spotted a stolen car Tuesday morning near San Pedro and Centra.

The officer tried to stop it, but 37-year-old Tomasaour Thaaer and his passenger took off, leading them to an area near Zuni.

Police used a spike belt to stop the car.

APD says the car belonged to a woman who reported she had been carjacked two weeks ago near Carlisle and Comanche.

