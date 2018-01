We’re in the kitchen with details on a big event this weekend, but it has nothing to do with football.

Every January, Roadrunner Food Bank hosts the “Souper Bowl,” bringing local chefs and restaurants together for a soup and dessert sampling event. Guests additionally enjoy live music, prizes and community support for the food bank, which serves those with food insecurities in our state.

The “Souper Bowl” is this Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2p.m.

GET TICKETS HERE »