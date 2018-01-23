Smokey Bear celebration canceled; could he soon be forgotten?

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Is Smokey Bear being forgotten? The town of Capitan has canceled its annual Smokey Bear celebration because there just aren’t enough people stepping up.

The iconic bear that became the mascot of the Forest Service in its fire prevention campaign is what you would call a hometown bear.

“Smokey was a small cub that was rescued in the nearby Capitan Mountains after a very devastating fire,” said Shirley Pavlovic, Smokey Bear’s Hometown Association.

Little Smokey was badly burned on his paws and hind legs. He was nursed back to health. That was way back in 1942. Little Smokey soon became a household name and an important part of New Mexico history.

“There was an original celebration here on Smokey’s 50th birthday honoring him and then we started the tradition again on Smokey’s 60th birthday,” Pavlovic explained.

The tradition is called “Smokey Days” and now 15 years later, the event that brings thousands of visitors to the city of Capitan has been canceled.

One reason: there just aren’t enough volunteers. So is little Smokey’s legacy fading?

“There is some concern with that. We do have some younger people that come out and help us, but of course we would like to see this carried on for a long time and a lot of who are doing it now are getting older,” Pavlovic said.

Organizers say there is another contributing factor to the cancelation. They’re also busy working on a memorial to fallen firefighters in New Mexico.

They hope that they can bring back “Smokey Days” in 2019, and hope the memorial will be done by then as well.

For more information on volunteering or how one can donate to the fallen wildland firefighter’s memorial, Shirley Pavlovic can be reached at (575) 937-3551.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps