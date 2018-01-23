Seven-story ‘Bank of the West Center’ proposed for downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local developers behind a proposed project that would fill up an entire city block in downtown Albuquerque are one step closer to securing millions in bond money to help build the “Bank of the West Center.”

“A metropolitan redevelopment bond is a technique, is a financial tool that we can use to bring revenue to the downtown area and give incentives to developers who want to make investments in metropolitan redevelopment areas,” said David S. Campbell, the Director of the City of Albuquerque’s Planning Department.

The bond is worth $30 million. Campbell says Roma Fourth Capital, LLC, a group made up of local investors and developers, won this bond. The Albuquerque Planning Commission approved it last week.

However, the bond money will not be finalized until the Albuquerque City Council votes on it.

“I think the likelihood of the development is very good. We have civic-minded investors who are local who want to make this project a successful project to bring residents, jobs, and offices as well as retail to the downtown area,” said Campbell.

The Bank of the West Center would revitalize the area between Third and Fourth Streets just south of Lomas and north of Roma in downtown Albuquerque.

“People will remember this building as the bank building where the Bank of America used to be, it’s now being occupied by Bank of the West,” said Campbell.

The Bank of the West Center would replace the parking lot on the northeast corner of the lot with a brand new seven-story building filled with residential, retail, restaurant, and work areas.

The project also includes improving the streetscapes, signage and exterior furniture on the existing buildings within the block.

“Yes, indeed. We want this,” said Campbell.

If all goes according to plan, construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2018. Construction is expected to last about two years.

“It’s a very exciting proposition to have investors, particularly local investors, coming back to downtown and bringing with them their ideas and their investments,” said Campbell.

No date has been set for the city council to vote on the bond.

KRQENews 13 reached out to all nine city councilors to ask for their thoughts on the project. As of Tuesday night, only Councilwoman Trudy Jones responded.

In a statement, Jones said in part, “At first glance, it appears that this project will bring much-needed investment and activity to downtown Albuquerque.”

