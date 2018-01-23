Raton police officer under investigation for rape

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A police officer in Raton is under investigation for rape.

The alleged victim claims she and the officer, Andrew Sanchez, were in a relationship.

She says earlier this month, Sanchez was drunk and the two had sex in her car.

The woman claims at one point she wanted to stop, but the officer forced her, then slapped her face and choked her.

He claims he doesn’t remember everything, but says he may have slapped her because they had done that in the bedroom before.

