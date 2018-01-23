Pro golfer Notah Begay raising funds to fix playground destroyed by fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pro golfer Notah Begay is stepping up to help rebuild a school playground destroyed by fire.

Someone intentionally set the playground at Osuna Elementary on fire last month leaving students with nothing to play on.

After hearing about the crime, Begay started a fundraising campaign through the Notah Begay III Foundation.

Begay’s team will compete in a 200-mile relay race to raise the funds. It will not only help rebuild, but add upgrades.

“It’s important that we continue to advocate for our kids and try to do everything we can to improve their well being and give them the opportunity to be happy and well educated,” Notah Begay said.

Begay’s foundation is dedicated to reducing childhood obesity among Native American children. He says spaces like playground are an integral part of children’s health and happiness.

