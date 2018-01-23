Police: Duo scammed elderly Albuquerque couple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say what two thieves did to an elderly couple is just plain rotten.

“It’s a classic case of a predator looking for prey,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said.

It happened during a chance encounter in the bathroom at the Walmart on Eubank. The thief disguised as a Good Samaritan offering to help an elderly woman in need.

“She went over… told the cleaning person grandma’s got to go to the bathroom and you know how it is with grandmothers, and she bulldozed us through,” the victim said.

The victim says the two started chatting and the conversation progressed to her oxygen tank. The suspect claimed to work at Presbyterian and claimed she could get the woman a solar-powered tank if she qualified.

The suspect then took down her information, including her address and phone number and offered to deliver it right to her. It wasn’t long before the suspect was knocking on the woman’s door, along with another woman.

“Both of them… just so nice. She was going to do this, she was going to do that,” the victim said.

The victim says she and her husband let them in, and as her husband watched a game and one woman distracted her with a massage, the other rummaged through the house and robbed them of jewelry and cash.

“These guys are crooks, they’re good scam artists, ” Officer Drobik said. “They want your money. They will tell you any story to get inside your house.”

The victim says she is no fool and she knows better.

“I know you don’t talk to strangers, especially give them out any information, but she just fooled me,” she said.

The two women were seen in a white Cadillac.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the case. If you know who these women are, call 843-STOP.

