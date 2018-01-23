Parking meters along Central cause free parking confusion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Drivers frustrated with Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction have had one consolation, free parking along Central.

However, the appearance of parking meters has left drivers confused: to pay or not to pay?

Back in the fall of 2016, the city of Albuquerque promised free two-hour parking along Central from Broadway through Nob Hill until ART construction was completed.

Though construction is still ongoing, parking meters have reappeared along Central in the free parking zones, leaving residents confused.

“The construction is still not over, if you look up and down Central you’ll see that they’re still taking out parts of the street, they’re still redoing bus stops, there’s still orange cones up and down even in Nob Hill,” said business owner Rory Veronda.

On Tuesday, drivers were spotted depositing money into the meters despite the promise of free parking.

While some of the new parking meters display a “Free Parking” message, others don’t resulting in drivers paying an unnecessary parking fee.

The city says it is working on that.

The construction firm in charge of ART, Bradbury Stamm, is also still sending out construction updates within the free parking zone.

According to the city’s website, parking is still free but that will change in the next 30-45 days depending on how ART construction comes along.

Tickets for parking in the free zones for more than two hours are still available.

Parking meters will continue to be installed from Broadway through Nob Hill in the coming days.

Crews are not putting covers over the meters in order for them to access and program them.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps