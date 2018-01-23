New Mexico PED adopts National Core Art Standards

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is changing the way art is taught in New Mexico with the hopes that it will better help students prepare for the workplace.

The Public Education Department is adopting the National Core Art Standards.

Educators say students will see new learning in everything from traditional art to music, dance, theater and visual arts, in many cases better incorporating our mult-media society.

“Those standards put us in a better place to be able to get our students into some of the media opportunities that are in New Mexico with the film industry and so forth,” Deputy Secretary for Teaching and Learning Matthew Montano said.

Right now it’s up to each district to determine how much art is incorporated into student learning. The state hopes this change will encourage it to be integrated more.

PED says it worked with education leaders and art advocates before making the change.

