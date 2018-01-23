Mock disaster training preps students for high stress scenarios

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)–  The city’s emergency responders trained with students for a mock mass casualty drill near the Albuquerque Fire Department Academy Tuesday in a simulation that preps students for high-stress situations.

Albuquerque Ambulance Services and AFD collaborated with Albuquerque Public School students to simulate a 20 person plane crash to educate students on life-saving techniques in times of crisis. Emergency Medical Services, as well as cosmetology students, were also able to practice their skills.

The drill will continue Tuesday afternoon with a mock gas leak and explosion.

_____________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s