Mock disaster training preps students for high stress scenarios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The city’s emergency responders trained with students for a mock mass casualty drill near the Albuquerque Fire Department Academy Tuesday in a simulation that preps students for high-stress situations.

Albuquerque Ambulance Services and AFD collaborated with Albuquerque Public School students to simulate a 20 person plane crash to educate students on life-saving techniques in times of crisis. Emergency Medical Services, as well as cosmetology students, were also able to practice their skills.

The drill will continue Tuesday afternoon with a mock gas leak and explosion.

_____________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps