Temperatures warm over the next few days under sunny skies. The Albuquerque area will see highs in the high 40s on Wednesday and highs in the low 50s by Thursday. On Friday a storm system will pass to our north kicking up the wind but not bringing much in the way of rain or snow.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
