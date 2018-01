ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of shooting his girlfriend and beating his roommate is expected back in court.

Police say Clive Phillips shot Alexzandria Buhl and beat Adrian Carriaga with a baseball bat in 2013 after catching them in bed together.

Carriaga died, Buhl survived. Phillips was charged with first-degree murder.

His trial ended with a hung jury.

Tuesday he’s expected in district court for a pre-trial conference for a second trial.

