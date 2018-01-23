Lobo Baseball’s First Pitch Banquet is set for Friday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball is set to start full practices on Friday, but the team is also set to host their annual first pitch banquet. This year, UNM Baseball will be honoring local professional baseball players, Blake Swihart of the Boston Red Sox, and Mitch Garver of the Minnesota Twins.

“If all of us New Mexicans get on the same place, and push the rock in the same direction. We are capable of great things as Mitch and Blake have proved,” said UNM Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham. “Well it’s a great honor, hopefully every year they can honor another guy that makes it to the big leagues, and to come back for that and have my family here it’s going to be fun,” said Twins Catcher and former Lobo Mitch Garver.

The banquet will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Sandia Golf Club event center, and there are going to be giveaways at the event. People in attendance have a chance to win a dinner for 12 with Lobo Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir, as well as a chance to take batting practice in Houston with Alex Bregman.

This banquet is meant to promote Lobo baseball, but as Coach Birmingham says, just baseball in New Mexico in general. Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart has the same feelings towards this event and is honored to be a part of it.

“Birmingham does a great thing getting everyone from New Mexico involved. Especially the baseball family, which is a close knit group, you know that first pitch banquet is to help the Lobo baseball program and help baseball as whole here in New Mexico,” said Swihart.

Seats are going fast for this event on Friday, but Coach Birmingham said that he doesn’t want to leave anyone out. If you are interested you can email the coach for more details at: RayBirm@unm.edu.