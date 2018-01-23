List of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Best Picture:
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Actor:
- Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Washington,” Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Actress:
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird”
- Meryl Streep in “The Post.”
Supporting Actor:
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Supporting Actress:
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Allison Janney,”I, Tonya”
- Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Directing:
- “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan
- “Get Out,” Jordan Peele
- “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
- “Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro
Foreign Language Film:
- “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile
- “The Insult” Lebanon
- “Loveless,” Russia;
- “On Body and Soul,” Hungary
- “The Square” Sweden
Adapted Screenplay:
- “Call Me By Your Name”
- ”The Disaster Artist”
- ”Logan” Molly’s Game”
- ”Mudbound”
Original Screenplay:
- “The Big Sick”
- ”Get Out”
- ”Lady Bird”
- ”The Shape of Water”
- ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Animated Feature Film:
- “The Boss Baby”
- ”The Breadwinner”
- ”Coco”
- ”Ferdinand”
- “Loving Vincent”
Production Design:
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- ”Blade Runner 2049″
- ”Darkest Hour”
- ”Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
Cinematography:
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- ”Darkest Hour” ‘
- ‘Dunkirk” ‘
- ‘Mudbound”
- ”The Shape of Water”
Sound Mixing:
- “Baby Driver”
- ”Blade Runner 2049″
- ”Dunkirk”
- ”The Shape of Water”
- ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Sound Editing:
- “Baby Driver”
- ”Blade Runner 2049″
- ”Dunkirk”
- ”The Shape of Water”
- ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Original Score:
- “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
- “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
- “The Shape of Water” Alexandre Desplat
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
- “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.
Original Song:
- “Mighty River” from “Mudbound”
- ”Mystery Of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”
- “Remember Me” from “Coco”
- “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”
- “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”
Documentary Feature:
- “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,”
- “Faces Places”
- ”Icarus”
- ”Last Men in Aleppo”
- ”Strong Island”
Documentary (short subject):
- “Edith+Eddie”
- ”Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405″
- ”Heroin(e)”
- ”Knife Skills”
- ”Traffic Stop”
Film Editing:
- “Baby Driver”
- ”Dunkirk”
- ”I, Tonya”
- ”The Shape of Water”
- ”Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Makeup and Hairstyling:
- “Darkest Hour”
- ”Victoria & Abdul”
- ”Wonder”
Animated Short Film:
- “Dear Basketball”
- ”Garden Party”
- ”Lou”
- ”Negative Space”
- ”Revolting Rhymes”
Live Action Short Film:
- “DeKalb Elementary”
- ”The Eleven O’Clock”
- ”My Nephew Emmett”
- ”The Silent Child”
- ”Watu Wote/All of Us”
Visual Effects:
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″
- ”Kong: Skull Island”
- ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
- ”War for the Planet of the Apes”
Costume Design:
- “Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges
- “The Shape of Water”; Luis Sequeira
- “Victoria & Abdul” Consolata Boyle.