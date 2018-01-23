Lawmakers seek constitutional amendments despite past failures with same resolutions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor holds the veto power, unless lawmakers pass a joint resolution in each chamber that lets the voters decide.

Year after year, a handful of lawmakers attempt the same ideas despite previous failures with the measure.

A constitutional amendment needs a simple majority in both the House and Senate, then it goes to the voters to decide. You’d think it would be easy for the Democrat majority to pass these amendments, but that’s proven false.

For example, Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 1 this year, which aims to take 1 percent of the state land grant fund and put it toward early childhood education. This same idea has failed during previous sessions.

Last year, it garnered enough support to pass in the House, but died in a Senate committee. Fiscally conservative Democrats were likely the roadblock as the idea is a tough sell.

Yet, Rep. Martinez isn’t ready to give up on this measure.

“We’re asking to do this because we’ve been asking for seven years, and two things have changed in those seven years. One, the fund has continued to grow, and two, the outcome for our kids have gotten worse. So, it’s time to do something and I’m happy to keep fighting for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, there’s a similar situation with Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino (D-Albuquerque). He’s tried again and again to get the question of whether or not to legalize marijuana on the ballot for voters to decide.

Last year, his resolution was shot down by two Democrats who expressed concern about drug addiction.

So, why try again this year? Sen. Ortiz y Pino believes this is the year he can convince his fellow lawmakers to get on board.

Rep. Nate Gentry (R-Albuquerque) and House Minority Leader, says lawmakers need to be more cautious when it comes to amending the constitution. If they were to get it wrong, he says, it’s no easy task to undo.

Of the 13 resolutions on the table this year, one is from a group of Republican legislators. Another is bipartisan and the remaining 11 are Democrat-backed.

Of last year’s 33 resolutions, only four passed.

