Lawmakers seek constitutional amendments despite past failures with same resolutions

By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) voting booth, election; generic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor holds the veto power, unless lawmakers pass a joint resolution in each chamber that lets the voters decide.

Year after year, a handful of lawmakers attempt the same ideas despite previous failures with the measure.

A constitutional amendment needs a simple majority in both the House and Senate, then it goes to the voters to decide. You’d think it would be easy for the Democrat majority to pass these amendments, but that’s proven false.

For example, Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 1 this year, which aims to take 1 percent of the state land grant fund and put it toward early childhood education. This same idea has failed during previous sessions.

Last year, it garnered enough support to pass in the House, but died in a Senate committee. Fiscally conservative Democrats were likely the roadblock as the idea is a tough sell.

Yet, Rep. Martinez isn’t ready to give up on this measure.

We’re asking to do this because we’ve been asking for seven years, and two things have changed in those seven years. One, the fund has continued to grow, and two, the outcome for our kids have gotten worse. So, it’s time to do something and I’m happy to keep fighting for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, there’s a similar situation with Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino (D-Albuquerque). He’s tried again and again to get the question of whether or not to legalize marijuana on the ballot for voters to decide.

Last year, his resolution was shot down by two Democrats who expressed concern about drug addiction.

So, why try again this year? Sen. Ortiz y Pino believes this is the year he can convince his fellow lawmakers to get on board.

Rep. Nate Gentry (R-Albuquerque) and House Minority Leader, says lawmakers need to be more cautious when it comes to amending the constitution. If they were to get it wrong, he says, it’s no easy task to undo.

Of the 13 resolutions on the table this year, one is from a group of Republican legislators. Another is bipartisan and the remaining 11 are Democrat-backed.

Of last year’s 33 resolutions, only four passed.

2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>

The New Mexico State Capitol, known as 'The Roundhouse.' New Mexico Legislature weighs new sexual harassment policy - New Mexico lawmakers are taking steps to prevent sexual misconduct and harassment at the state Capitol on the day before the Legislature con…
New Mexico lawmakers Lawmakers tackle crime as New Mexico state finances improve - New Mexico lawmakers and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez are preparing to boost spending on public schools, early childhood education and la…
 AP review details sexual harassment measures at statehouses - A new report out Thursday details how state houses around the country are dealing with the issue of sexual harassment.
 Lawmakers, business leaders work to improve local economy - State lawmakers met with business leaders Wednesday to figure out a way to improve the economy. 
 State reps lay out plan for upcoming legislative session - Two New Mexico Republicans laid out their plans for this upcoming legislative session.

 

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s