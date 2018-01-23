Las Vegas passes resolution in support of refugees

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – A northern New Mexico city has passed a resolution calling on all cities in the state to support refugees.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the Las Vegas City Council approved last week a symbolic measure that backs New Mexico cities who house refugees amid the partisan climate nationally around immigration.

Supports say Las Vegas needed to make a stand as President Donald Trump tries to impose a temporary travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries and seeks immigration restrictions.

But Star Chavez, a Las Vegas resident and opponent of the resolution, says it wasn’t compassionate to invite refugees to New Mexico, a state that is economically struggling.

The resolution will be forwarded to New Mexico’s five federal legislators, Gov. Susana Martinez, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales.