La Cueva Boys Basketball Coach reaches 700 Wins

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva Boys Basketball Coach reached a milestone on Tuesday night at Sandia High School, as his team took out the Matadors 62-49 marking win number 700 for his career.

Castillo has received 12 wins from his team this season, to put him at the 700 mark. The La Cueva Bears are now 12-5 overall and 4-0 in District 2 play this season. It was a big win for Coach Castillo as after 40 years of coaching he has made it to the 700 club.

Castillo now ranks number 5 on the all-time winningest coaches in New Mexico history, and that reflects just wins with New Mexico teams. His overall record now stands 700-360.