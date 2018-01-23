Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day but temperatures will moderate some by late afternoon. Expect today’s highs to be a few degrees warmer than what we felt Monday with temps mostly topping out in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow in the area.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will climb well into the 40s and low 50s in the Rio Grande Valley. Sunny skies, dry conditions and light winds will stretch over the state.

THURSDAY: Our temperature climb will continue with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out in the 50s. High pressure will remain in control keeping away any significant shot at rain or snow.