January 23rd Morning Rush: New flu virus could be headed to New Mexico

1. A flu outbreak has hit the United States. Here in New Mexico, Dr. Martha Muller at UNM Hospital says the flu season started much earlier this year and says they’re now seeing an increase in the number of patients being diagnosed with the flu. To make matters worse, there are three types of the flu. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, there have been 16 deaths in New Mexico so far this year. While one strain of the flu virus might be slowing down, doctors say another one is already on its way and it’s only a matter of time until it hits New Mexico.

2. The government is back up and running. Congress passed a short-term spending bill Monday. The bill which includes a six-year extension of the children’s health insurance program funds the government only through Feb. 8.

3. A chilly start to the day but temperatures will moderate some by late afternoon. Expect Tuesday highs to be a few degrees warmer than what we felt Monday with temps mostly topping out in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow in the area.

4. A state senator is calling on the Public Education Secretary to resign over recent comments. State Senator Linda Lopez says comments made last month by Secretary-Designate Christopher Ruszkowski were offensive. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Ruszkowski said that charter school options are American because the United States is built on ideas like Manifest Destiny.” Lopez says the comments were offensive because of the impact that westward expansion had on Native Americans. A spokesperson for Ruszkowski says he won’t resign.

5. Professional golfer, Notah Begay will be at an Albuquerque elementary school to help them build a new playground after it was destroyed. Fire officials say the playground at Osuna Elementary near Wyoming was intentionally set on fire. Begay is raising money through the Notah Begay III Foundation to add upgrades to the playground as it’s rebuilt. If you know anything about the crime, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Morning’s Top Stories