Groundhog Job Shadow Week with Mission Graduate

Mission Graduate is teaming up with Junior Achievement for Groundhog Job Shadow Week, starting Jan. 29. Job Shadow is a classroom and site based program that prepares students to develop personal strategies to pursue career opportunities. The JA Job Shadow Site Visit is the hallmark of the program. Local New Mexico employers will welcome students into their workplaces. Employers’ staff members, products and operations offer real-world opportunities for students to gain insight into the world of work.

For more information, visit MissionGraduateNM.org.