Food sampling event raises funds for NM’s largest hunger-relief charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gourmet food sampling event raises much-needed funds for NM’s largest hunger-relief charity

New Mexico is ranked as one of the hungriest and most poverty-stricken states in the nation. Roadrunner® Food Bank (RRFB), a Feeding America member, is the largest non-profit dedicated to solving hunger in New Mexico. The Food Bank serves as a distribution hub and provides food to hundreds of affiliated partners around the state including food pantries, soup kitchens shelters, and regional food banks. Roadrunner also distributes food through its own

specialized programs helping children, families and seniors at schools, low-income seniors housing sites and senior centers.

Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 32.5 million pounds of food, helping 70,000 hungry people every week through a statewide hunger-relief network.

RRFB is gearing up to host their annual “Souper Bowl,” a soup and dessert sampling event, that is ideal for the local foodie to attend. Every year, local restaurants participate in the festive and family-friendly event providing savory samples of soup, dessert and now appetizers to guests. The “Souper Bowl” will be held Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Roadrunner Food Bank. Tickets are on sale for $42 through Friday, Jan. 26 or $45 at the door, the of the event. Tickets for children are also available at $10 for ages 5-11. Children 4 and under are free.

Guests of “Souper Bowl” not only enjoy samples of soups, desserts and appetizers but also have the opportunity to cast a vote for their favorites! Awards are given out to restaurants in several People’s Choice categories including soup, vegetarian soup, dessert and best-decorated booth. There will be a total of 24 restaurants providing soup, 11 a vegetarian soup option, ten restaurants will be serving dessert, and another six will be serving appetizers.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at www.rrfb.org, calling 349-8909 or during Food Bank business hours.

In the KRQE kitchen, Chef Jay Hufano demonstrated the soup recipe that his restaurant, 99 Degrees Seafood, hopes will win the gold. The restaurant took 2nd place in the vegetarian soup competition last year.

For more information, visit the RRFB website.