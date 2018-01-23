Deported from New Mexico in 2005, Uber driver charged in California rape cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KRQE) – A man who was deported out of New Mexico more than a decade ago is now accused of raping women that he preyed on under the cover of a ride sharing service.

Alfonso Alarcon-Nuñez, 39, is facing 10 counts in San Luis Obispo County, California, accused of raping, assaulting and robbing four victims in the city of San Luis Obispo.

Authorities says Alarcon-Nuñez was a licensed driver and worked for the “Uber” ride sharing service, but used his credentials to steal rides that he wasn’t called for to target and assault drunk college-aged women.

Alarcon-Nuñez’s arrest is making national headlines and raising questions among some over whether ride sharing services like Uber are doing enough to background check their drivers.

“We don’t know for sure whether or not we’re at risk,” said Dan Dow, district attorney for San Luis Obispo County.

Dow announced Alarcon-Nuñez’s arrest at a news conference Monday. The suspect is accused of raping four women between December 2016 and January 2017, but investigators believe he may have victimized more people.

“There are actually seven different investigations that are being worked on at this point where Mr. Alfonso Alarcon-Nuñez is the suspect,” said Dow.

Dow says Alarcon-Nuñez would “jump in front of” Uber drivers who were scheduled to make pick-up ride-sharing requests at establishments in San Luis Obispo. According to investigators, the unsuspecting victims would accept rides for Alarcon-Nuñez as he was a credentialed driver with Uber.

“[The victims] called for an Uber and did exact what they should do, and they got absolutely victimized and taken advantage of by this, by this guy,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell.

District Attorney Dow says Alarcon-Nuñez would pick up riders that weren’t his, then drive victims to their home, where he’d break in, rape them, and steal their valuables.

Authorities says Ararcon-Nuñez was a legitimate Uber driver and had a valid California drivers license. However, Alarcon-Nuñez is not a legal U.S. citizen.

“Mr. Alarcon-Nuñez is an undocumented immigrant here in the United States, a citizen of Mexico who was deported voluntarily in 2005.”

According to Dow, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says Alarcon-Nuñez was deported from New Mexico in 2005. It’s unclear exactly where he was living, or what he was doing in New Mexico at the time.

“He was contacted in New Mexico and he was asked if he would voluntarily go back to Mexico,” said Dow. “He agreed and they made that possible.”

Authorities say the deportation didn’t stop him from coming back to the U.S and becoming an Uber driver in California.

Alarcon-Nuñez remains locked up in a California jail. A judge set his bond at more than $1 million.

Alarcon-Nuñez also went by the name “Bruno Diaz,” but doesn’t appear to have a criminal history in New Mexico.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps