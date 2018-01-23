Bill would help businesses while drawing visitors to state museums, historical sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lawmaker has an idea to make businesses more money, and get more visitors to the state’s museums and historical sites.

Sen. Bill O’Neill says his idea is two-fold. It helps local business and it helps the New Mexico Cultural Affairs Department. Senate Bill 78 changes the way local vendors, like shops on the Santa Fe Plaza or stores in Old Town, sell tickets for state museums, historical sites, and places like the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Sen. O’Neill says right now the businesses that sell tickets don’t see revenue from the state for months, which isn’t much of an incentive to be involved. He wants to change what he calls an “archaic” process so ticket vendors see profits immediately.

“And ultimately the state will save money because it will be a more competitive bidding process… and they’re going to better as small businesses. It helps with their bottom line, so it’s a win-win,” O’Neill said.

Of course, the idea is also supposed to increase visitor attendance at museums and historical sites.

Between fiscal year 2016 and 2017, data shows there was a decline in cultural affairs ticket sales statewide by about 10 percent.

The state’s Cultural Affairs Department oversees eight museums and seven cultural sites. The state sells a yearly pass to get into all of them for $30.

