ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo Sheriff’s Department has identified the man that was found near a ditch.

A passerby found the body in the area of Montano and Edith early Sunday morning.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Roman Trujillo.

Investigators say there was no obvious trauma to the body, but they are investigating it as a homicide.

If you know anything, you are asked to call detectives.

