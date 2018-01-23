Art exhibition celebrates natures inspiration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the call went out to artists around the state of New Mexico for works inspired by nature, the New Mexico Art League Gallery was virtually overrun with submissions. The latest show, Biologique, has been featured for three years in a row. The exception to this year’s show was that the works no longer had to have mathematical constrictions, for example, works like fractals.

Instead, the only criteria was that the works merely show an inspiration from nature. Without question, the works do just that, according to the Director of the New Mexico Art League Gallery, Buffy Nelson. With works ranging from oil painting to watercolors to even photography, organizers say it was important to open the show to all forms and lift any prior parameters to submitted works.

The show is going on right now from Jan. 16 through Feb. 24. This also includes the reception on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the show, you can visit the New Mexico Art League Gallery website.

_____________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps