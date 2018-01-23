APD officer involved in deadly car crash sued by victim’s family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque mom of the little boy who was killed in a crash with a speeding Albuquerque Police officer is now suing the city.

“The little boy was non-responsive, we couldn’t’ get a pulse on him,” said a witness at the scene of the crash.

Joel Anthony Mumaw was only 6-years old when he died in a car crash at the intersection of Eubank and Indian School, last April.

Albuquerque Police Officer Jonathan McDonnell was responding to a call at a nearby Albertson’s of a teen with a machete.

The sheriff’s department investigated the crash and says McDonnell was traveling up to 80 mph, double the speed limit, through a green light right before he slammed into Antoinette Suina’s car, as she made a left on a green in front of the officer, killing her son.

Now, Suina is suing Officer McDonnell and the city of Albuquerque.

According to the lawsuit, Suina says McDonnell’s conduct was reckless when he crashed into her car. It also says the urgency of the call McDonnell was responding to, was downgraded from a Priority 1 to Priority 2.

The lawsuit also says Officer McDonnell did not slow down or wait to see if the intersection was clear before he entered it.

It’s an APD policy to make sure an intersection is clear before speeding through.

The family says the city of Albuquerque failed to properly train and supervise Officer McDonnell.

The suit claims the 9-year vet only faced minimal punishment after his five previous crashes on the job.

The city and APD did not comment on the lawsuit.

Antoinette Suina took Joel Anthony off life support a few days after the crash and then donated his organs.

His older sister was also injured in the accident, but survived.

