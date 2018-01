ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and the only New Mexican boxer to ever be represented by Mayweather Promotions, Angelo Leo, is set to fight Jonathon Aguilar on Saturday, Jan. 27, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fresh off of his first bout while under Mayweather Promotions, which Leo won by KO in November, Angelo will look to improve his record of 11-0 (7 KO’s) on Saturday in Las Vegas. Leo’s opponent comes in with a record of 20-6 with 7 wins by KO.