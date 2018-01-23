ABQ Roller Derby

New Mexico Living had the chance to go out and visit The Albuquerque Roller Derby Unicorns at one of their practices at Expo New Mexico. Albuquerque Roller Derby began three years ago and have been playing in town against other teams or occasionally go out of town to compete against them. Their mission is to build exceptional athletes through positivity, communication and teamwork. The Unicorns have their upcoming season games beginning in April through September.

For more visit abqrd.com

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living