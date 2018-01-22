Valley’s Anthony Chavez is eyeing Division 1 Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Anthony Chavez is a senior guard at Valley High School. The 6 foot guard has started at the varsity level all 4 years of high school, and has been a solid piece for the Vikings. “He’s a specimen as far as high school athletes go. He is the hardest working kid we have out here and, he has really been the stability of our program for 4 years. We just give him the ball and let him do his thing”. Said Valley Basketball Coach Joe Coleman.

Chavez is currently averaging over 24 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds per game, but the senior has yet to receive a college offer. Chavez has received interest from some D2 schools and junior colleges, but he wants to play at the D1 level and it is making him work even harder in his senior season. “Yeah it definitely motivates me I feel like, just to put in that extra work, especially the time I put in the weight room it’s a big thing getting more physical. Especially for the d-1 level getting quicker and stuff like that”, said Chavez.

Walking on at UNM has now come into the picture for Chavez, as he has been at UNM’s practices, has talked to Coach Paul Weir, and Weir has even come to watch Anthony play. Preferred walk on is something that Chavez is thinking about, as that is something that the program has talked to him, and as an Albuquerque native playing for the Lobos would be a dream come true for Chavez.

“I think Anthony is looking forward at the opportunity at maybe walking on at UNM or whatever it may be that they are talking to him about you know a hometown kid playing at the pit is always a big deal”, said Coach Coleman.