UNM students ask lawmakers for help making campus safer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico have no problem expressing their concern over lighting issues on campus.

“Parking lots are one of the big ones, there’s very few lights, and some of them are still not LED,” said student Jose Munoz.

Whether it be the parking lots or popular spots on campus, students say there are problem areas.

“The first few times I walked on campus, it was just kind of scary. The lighting is not that great,” said another student, Nicole Sena.

She said she has even avoided taking evening classes because campus can be frightening at night.

“If there was more lighting, then more people would feel safer on campus,” said Sena.

Now, the Associated Students of UNM have decided to help fix the problem.

“We decided to put in a capital outlay funding request for better solar lighting here at the university,” said Noah Brooks, the Student Body President.

Brooks said that through a student survey they determined to ask lawmakers for $130,000 in capital funding for both the A and R lots, as well as the area around the Duck Pond.

“If students are able to see and they feel safe through the lighting, then we won’t have an issue of as much assault going on on campus,” said Brooks.

The president said they had also planned to ask lawmakers for money to keep the blue emergency poles that page UNM Police around campus.

“They’re trying to move towards using an app rather than a blue pole,” said Brooks.

Brooks argued that keeping the blue lights around creates a sense of security, and students agree.

“It being there does kind of make me feel better,” said Sena.

However, that plan will have to wait for another session. Now, Brooks said they just want their voices heard about lighting concerns.

“Ignoring the request could mean a lack of safety for students,” said Brooks.

The students will be speaking with lawmakers about the issue on Monday, Jan. 29, during UNM Day at the Roundhouse.

