Traveling father-son duo use black light to find bed covered in stains at local chain hotel

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A father-son duo traveling through New Mexico documented their road trip with a video blog, including scenic trips to White Sands and the Carlsbad Caverns. It’s what they saw under a black light in a motel room though, that’s become the focus of their YouTube video.

Aryck Russell is from Goodyear, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

Last week, he had to make a trip to Albuquerque to visit the University of New Mexico for grad school. So, he and his dad decided to make it a road trip, and document it.

After visiting White Sands, they made a stop in Artesia to stay the night.

“We just got to our hotel in Artesia, which is where we’re staying before we go to Carlsbad Caverns. We have the brilliant idea of black lighting our room,” he said in the video. “Come along with us as we discover newfound organisms. What stains we can find.”

Russell and his dad checked the first bed.

“All right, I think it’s actually going to pass,” he said.

When they got to the second bed, however.

“Oh what is this? Oh man! Oh man! We got some crazy stains,” he said.” “I bet you the local cook at the Waffle House came here for a staycation.”

It didn’t stop there. They also found stains on the carpet.

While they didn’t welcome the stains they found, Russell says it was all in good fun.

“Me and my dad, that’s just the kind of humor we have. We’re just curious by nature and we thought it would be interesting to look at,” he said.

Russell says they laughed at what they found, took off the sheets, and he ended up making his dad sleep on the stained mattress.

KRQE News 13 is not naming the chain motel because the Russell’s black light experiment was hardly a scientific study.

The president who runs the chain says they are deeply sorry for the stained sheets, and will strive to do better for future guests.

