State responds after beating suspect requests to have charges dropped

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is responding after a man police say nearly killed a teen with a shovel filed a motion to have the charges against him dropped.

Justin Hansen is on house arrest while awaiting trial for the beating of Brittani Marcell in her Albuquerque home in 2008. Hansen was arrested in July nearly 10 years after the crime.

Earlier this month, Hansen’s attorney filed a motion asking the court to drop the charges against him. His attorney claims the statute of limitations has expired.

Monday, the state said DNA proves Hansen was the attacker and that prosecutors went to court before the clock ran out and indicted Hansen’s DNA.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s