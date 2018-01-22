Scammers target NMSU students with unusual calls

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Scam artists are now targeting New Mexico State University students in an unusual way.

Police say NMSU students have been receiving calls telling them they have been reported for selling illegal drugs and if they don’t pay a fine, they will be expelled from the university.

Some staff members say they have also been targeted.

Investigators say it appears the scammers are randomly dialing numbers because they have received reports from people not affiliated with the university as well.

Police say anyone who gets this call should just hang up.

