Santa Fe River trail project expected to be finished by July

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The long-running restoration and trail project along the Santa Fe River is moving along.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Santa Fe County started construction on a mile-long stretch of the River Trail between Frenchy’s Field and Siler Road in November and expects the work to be complete by July.

Scott Kaseman, who has been the county’s project manager for the River Trail and Greenway since 2013, says ideally the River Trail will extend underneath the Siler Road overpass and include routes from either side of the road, extending the paved commuter path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project, officially called the Santa Fe River Greenway, is a collaboration between the city and the county, each of which oversees a different part of the project area.