Pitbull recovering after being shot by New Mexico deputy

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10-year-old pitbull is recovering from gunshot wounds after a New Mexico deputy opened fire on it. Now the dog’s owner wants an explanation, how did this happen to her dog on her own fenced in property?

Teresa Pacheco said she’s still in disbelief.

“I can’t believe you shot my dog,” Pacheco said.

The bullet wounds are still fresh on her family dog Princess.

“The first bullet went into her cheek and it exited out of her neck. And it broke her jaw. The second one went into her torso,” Pacheco said.

It happened last Thursday when Sergeant Jake Cordova with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office unexpectedly came to the home to serve Pacheco with a subpoena.

Cordova said the 10-year-old pitbull came charging at him and he feared an attack.

“Sergeant Cordova tried hastily to make it back to his unit for protection and was unable to do that. The dog closed distance,” said Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.

Sheriff Hogrefe said the sergeant didn’t have a taser and firing his weapon was a last resort.

“Obviously shooting somebody’s pet is nothing any law enforcement officer wants to do. However circumstances are you get bit or attacked or you protect yourself,” Hogrefe said.

Pacheco said Princess barks when anyone uses the gate to get onto the fenced in property and says she’s not trained to attack.

“I’m frustrated that he came on our property and shot my animal, my family dog that’s been with us for years,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco said she has filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office in hopes of getting justice for Princess.

“I want him to take responsibility for what he did. She doesn’t have a voice so I’m going to voice it for her,” Pacheco said.

Right now, Sergeant Cordova is still on active duty, the shooting is under review. He did not have his body camera on.

